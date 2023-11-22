Kirill Marchenko will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Prop bets for Marchenko are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Marchenko has averaged 14:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In four of 17 games this season, Marchenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Marchenko has registered a point in a game eight times this season out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 17 games this year, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Marchenko hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 17 Games 2 9 Points 2 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

