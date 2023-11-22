The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
  • North Carolina went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers ranked 298th.
  • Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 6.3 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).
  • North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels gave up to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Northern Iowa went 11-10 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.
  • The Panthers scored only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Tar Heels gave up to opponents (70.9).
  • Northern Iowa went 13-8 last season when allowing fewer than 76.2 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.1.
  • North Carolina drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Iowa scored more points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than away (72.8).
  • Northern Iowa drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.9%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ North Texas L 83-77 UNT Coliseum
11/14/2023 Loras W 90-50 McLeod Center
11/19/2023 @ South Florida L 74-65 Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont - McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center

