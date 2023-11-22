The Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes put up an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.9 more points than the 68.2 the Cowgirls allowed.

Ohio State went 20-1 last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.

Last year, the Cowgirls scored 75.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed.

Oklahoma State had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 68.4 points.

The Cowgirls made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Buckeyes' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cowgirls allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Ohio State Schedule