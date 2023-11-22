The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and others in this game.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Durant has scored 27.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.8 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this season, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Durant has made one three-pointer per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -167)

The 11.5-point prop bet for Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday is 2.2 higher than his season scoring average (9.3).

He has pulled down 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Nurkic averages four assists, 1.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +128) 5.5 (Over: +102)

The 30.5-point over/under set for Curry on Wednesday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average of 30.7.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Curry has dished out 3.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Curry averages 5.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -156) 9.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Chris Paul's 10.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 4.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Paul has averaged 9.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Paul has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

