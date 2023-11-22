The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • West Virginia went 17-6 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Mountaineers' 76 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.
  • When it scored more than 60.5 points last season, West Virginia went 18-11.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (71.6).
  • At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.6.
  • Beyond the arc, West Virginia sunk fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU L 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's - WVU Coliseum

