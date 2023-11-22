The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers had given up to their opponents (41.5%).

West Virginia went 17-6 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Mountaineers' 76 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.

When it scored more than 60.5 points last season, West Virginia went 18-11.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (71.6).

At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.6.

Beyond the arc, West Virginia sunk fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule