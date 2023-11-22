How to Watch West Virginia vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- West Virginia went 17-6 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.
- The Mountaineers' 76 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.
- When it scored more than 60.5 points last season, West Virginia went 18-11.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (71.6).
- At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.6.
- Beyond the arc, West Virginia sunk fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|L 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|-
|WVU Coliseum
