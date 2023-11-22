The Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

West Virginia vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-9.5) 120.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-9.5) 121.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

West Virginia compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Mountaineers covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Virginia put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Cavaliers games last season hit the over.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 While our computer ranking puts West Virginia 148th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 49th.

West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

