Wednesday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) and West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) going head to head at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

According to our computer prediction, West Virginia is projected to cover the spread (9.5) against Virginia. The two teams are expected to go over the 120.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Virginia -9.5

Virginia -9.5 Point Total: 120.5

120.5 Moneyline (To Win): Virginia -550, West Virginia +400

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Virginia

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+9.5)



West Virginia (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (120.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia Performance Insights

West Virginia put up 76 points per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 70.9 points per contest (204th-ranked).

The Mountaineers averaged 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 29 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

West Virginia dished out 13 assists per game, which ranked them 179th in college basketball.

The Mountaineers averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14.1 turnovers per contest (40th-ranked).

Last year the Mountaineers drained 7.3 threes per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35% (132nd-ranked) from downtown.

West Virginia allowed 6.5 treys per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 34% (199th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, West Virginia took 63.7% two-pointers (accounting for 71.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.3% three-pointers (28.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.