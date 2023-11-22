The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Information

West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jesse Edwards: 15.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Quinn Slazinski: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 8.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Seth Wilson: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

West Virginia vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank
74th 76 Points Scored 67.8 276th
204th 70.9 Points Allowed 60.5 6th
201st 31.4 Rebounds 29.6 298th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7 297th
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 6.7 256th
179th 13 Assists 15.7 24th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 8.1 2nd

