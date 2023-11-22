West Virginia vs. Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is 120.5 in the matchup.
West Virginia vs. Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Cypress Lake, Florida
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Virginia
|-9.5
|120.5
Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats
- Every game West Virginia played last season went over 120.5 combined points.
- The average over/under for Mountaineers contests last year was 146.9, 26.4 more points than this game's point total.
- The Mountaineers had 17 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.
- West Virginia won three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Mountaineers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +400 moneyline set for this game.
- The Mountaineers have a 20.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
West Virginia vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 120.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 120.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia
|21
|70%
|67.8
|143.8
|60.5
|131.4
|128.7
|West Virginia
|32
|100%
|76.0
|143.8
|70.9
|131.4
|142.8
Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends
- The Mountaineers averaged 15.5 more points per game last year (76.0) than the Cavaliers allowed (60.5).
- West Virginia put together a 16-11 ATS record and an 18-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.
West Virginia vs. Virginia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia
|12-18-0
|2-11
|15-15-0
|West Virginia
|17-15-0
|1-0
|19-13-0
West Virginia vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Virginia
|West Virginia
|15-1
|Home Record
|13-4
|6-5
|Away Record
|3-8
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.4
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.6
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
