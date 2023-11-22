Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 22?
Can we expect Yegor Chinakhov finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Chinakhov has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
