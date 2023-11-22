Zachary Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Werenski's props? Here is some information to help you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Werenski has averaged 23:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Werenski has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Werenski has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Werenski has an assist in 10 of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Werenski has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Werenski Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

