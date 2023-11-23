The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (36.8%).
  • Arkansas has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.8% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 92nd.
  • The Razorbacks average 14.3 more points per game (82.8) than the Tigers give up (68.5).
  • When Arkansas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot at a 47.9% clip from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.
  • Last season, Memphis had a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.
  • The Tigers' 79.4 points per game last year were 11.5 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed.
  • When Memphis allowed fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-3.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Arkansas averaged 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (68.9).
  • The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.4).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Arkansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 5.2 treys per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 82 on the road.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 70.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.3).
  • At home, Memphis made 5.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Old Dominion W 86-77 Bud Walton Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Missouri W 70-55 Mizzou Arena
11/17/2023 Alabama State W 92-75 FedExForum
11/22/2023 Michigan W 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.