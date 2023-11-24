How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, November 24, with the Blue Jackets having lost eight consecutive away games.
You can watch the Devils attempt to beat the the Blue Jackets on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (72 in total), 29th in the league.
- With 58 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 16th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|18
|1
|14
|15
|4
|7
|-
|Boone Jenner
|20
|10
|3
|13
|5
|8
|57.8%
|Ivan Provorov
|20
|1
|12
|13
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|18
|5
|6
|11
|3
|11
|21.4%
|Adam Fantilli
|20
|4
|6
|10
|6
|9
|40.2%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 65 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 25th in league play in goals against.
- The Devils rank 15th in the league with 59 goals scored (3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesper Bratt
|17
|8
|15
|23
|6
|11
|33.3%
|Jack Hughes
|12
|6
|16
|22
|14
|11
|36.9%
|Tyler Toffoli
|17
|9
|7
|16
|5
|5
|36.8%
|Dougie Hamilton
|17
|5
|9
|14
|12
|4
|-
|Timo Meier
|14
|5
|6
|11
|7
|5
|50%
