The New Jersey Devils (8-8-1) are -250 on the moneyline to win when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-11-4), who have +200 odds, on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 13 of 17 games this season.

The Devils are 7-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets have claimed an upset victory in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.

New Jersey is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Columbus has played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-7 6-4-0 6.5 3.00 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.00 3.30 11 35.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-7-2 7-3 7-2-1 6.5 3.10 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-7-2 3.10 3.70 2 6.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 0-9 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

