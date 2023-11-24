Zachary Werenski and Jesper Bratt are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils play at Prudential Center on Friday (beginning at 3:00 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Werenski is an offensive leader for Columbus with 15 points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 14 assists in 18 games (playing 23:24 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 4 4 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 1 1 2

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Ivan Provorov has racked up 13 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has one goal and 12 assists.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 1 1 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 2

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Boone Jenner's 10 goals and three assists add up to 13 points this season.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 2 0 2 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Bratt, who has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and plays an average of 19:36 per game.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 16 1 1 2 3 at Jets Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 10 0 0 0 1

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Jack Hughes has six goals and 16 assists to total 22 points (1.3 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 1 1 2 8 at Penguins Nov. 16 0 0 0 0 at Jets Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 10 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.