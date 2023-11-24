Will Boone Jenner Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 24?
Will Boone Jenner light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Jenner stats and insights
- In seven of 20 games this season, Jenner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- Jenner has scored two goals on the power play.
- Jenner averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Jenner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|L 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
