In the upcoming tilt against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Ivan Provorov to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:34 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 24:52 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 22:04 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:38 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:46 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 27:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:05 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:10 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

