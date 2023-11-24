The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Ivan Provorov, will be on the ice Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. If you're thinking about a bet on Provorov against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Ivan Provorov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Provorov has averaged 23:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Provorov has a goal in one of his 20 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 12 of 20 games this season, Provorov has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 11 of 20 games this season, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Provorov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Provorov has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 13 Points 2 1 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

