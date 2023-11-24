The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) take on the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Marshall vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

  • Marshall is 2-0 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 144th.
  • The Thundering Herd's 72.4 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (79.4).
  • At home, the Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Marshall made more triples away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.6%) than at home (32.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Utah State L 83-60 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Florida International W 80-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Oakland L 78-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Miami (OH) - Cam Henderson Center
12/6/2023 Duquesne - Cam Henderson Center

