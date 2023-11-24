The Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Marshall matchup.

Marshall vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Marshall has covered once in four chances against the spread this year.

Kentucky has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Wildcats' five games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.