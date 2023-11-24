The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

Marshall vs. Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Marshall Top Players (2022-23)

Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marshall vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank 113th 74.5 Points Scored 81.8 7th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 35.2 26th 1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 10.6 28th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.3 74th 46th 15.1 Assists 17.5 4th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

