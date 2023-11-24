SEC foes meet when the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Missouri is compiling 32.8 points per game on offense (33rd in the FBS), and ranks 48th on the other side of the ball with 23.1 points allowed per game. Arkansas ranks 66th in the FBS with 27.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 67th with 26.1 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Missouri vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Missouri Arkansas 448.6 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (104th) 358.1 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356 (47th) 162.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.1 (90th) 286.1 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.6 (101st) 8 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (38th) 13 (92nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (41st)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 3,054 yards (277.6 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 255 rushing yards on 88 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 220 times for 1,272 yards (115.6 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 22 passes for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has piled up 288 yards on 68 carries, scoring two times.

Luther Burden III's team-high 1,135 yards as a receiver have come on 76 catches (out of 112 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 44 passes for 624 yards (56.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 429 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 34 throws.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat for Arkansas this season. He has 2,105 passing yards (191.4 per game) while completing 63.9% of his passes. He's tossed 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 432 yards (39.3 ypg) on 159 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

AJ Green has collected 312 yards (on 63 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong has collected 52 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 724 (65.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 69 times and has four touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has caught 32 passes and compiled 317 receiving yards (28.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Luke Hasz's 16 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 253 yards (23 ypg) and three touchdowns.

