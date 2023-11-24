The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes shot 46.2% from the field, 9.1% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.
  • Ohio State put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.
  • The Buckeyes' 72.5 points per game last year were just 4.2 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide allowed.
  • When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Ohio State went 11-10.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (74.7) than on the road (68.1).
  • The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.
  • At home, Ohio State knocked down 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M L 73-66 Value City Arena
11/15/2023 Merrimack W 76-52 Value City Arena
11/19/2023 Western Michigan W 73-56 Value City Arena
11/24/2023 Alabama - Raider Arena
11/29/2023 Central Michigan - Value City Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.