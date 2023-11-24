The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Ohio State matchup.

Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 151.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-7.5) 151.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ohio State covered 13 times in 31 chances against the spread last year.

The Buckeyes did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Alabama compiled a 21-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Crimson Tide games hit the over 15 out of 34 times last season.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.