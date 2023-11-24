The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 81.8 7th 141st 69 Points Allowed 68.3 122nd 111th 32.8 Rebounds 41.2 1st 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 9.9 10th 289th 11.7 Assists 15 49th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.3 311th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.