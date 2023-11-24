Oklahoma vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites at home versus the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023. Each team has a dynamic pass attack, with the Sooners seventh in passing yards per contest, and the Horned Frogs ninth. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup.
Oklahoma vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Oklahoma vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-10.5)
|63.5
|-500
|+375
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-11.5)
|63.5
|-465
|+350
FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
Oklahoma vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Sooners have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
- TCU has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this year.
- The Horned Frogs have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Oklahoma & TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
