Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 24?
On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Sean Kuraly going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuraly stats and insights
- In five of 20 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Kuraly has no points on the power play.
- Kuraly's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Kuraly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:12
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|L 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
