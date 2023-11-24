How to Watch USC vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 23 USC Trojans (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on FOX.
USC vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 35.2% the Sooners allow to opponents.
- USC has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.2% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 58th.
- The 75.8 points per game the Trojans average are 18.0 more points than the Sooners allow (57.8).
- When USC puts up more than 57.8 points, it is 4-1.
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- The Sooners are shooting 50.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 37.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Oklahoma has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
- The Sooners are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 247th.
- The Sooners' 86.6 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 66.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- When Oklahoma allows fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-0.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively USC fared better in home games last season, posting 76.2 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game away from home.
- The Trojans allowed 66.8 points per game last year at home, which was 0.6 more points than they allowed in road games (66.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, USC fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oklahoma averaged 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.3 away.
- At home, the Sooners allowed 64.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they allowed away (75.8).
- At home, Oklahoma knocked down 7.0 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Oklahoma's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 70-60
|Galen Center
|11/19/2023
|Brown
|W 81-70
|Galen Center
|11/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 71-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Texas State
|W 93-54
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 90-66
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa
|W 79-67
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|USC
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/30/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|Providence
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
