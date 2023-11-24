Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 action in Week 13, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Iowa State vs. Kansas State matchup, and picking Kansas State (-10) over Iowa State on the spread. You can find more stats and insights on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 13 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Kansas State -10 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 18.6 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Kansas -6 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 13.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Oklahoma -10 vs. TCU
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 15.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 13 Big 12 Total Bets
Over 46.5 - Iowa State vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Total: 52.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 63.5 - TCU vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Total: 58.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 58.5 - Kansas vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Total: 54.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 13 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
|33.1 / 18.2
|454.3 / 336.9
|Oklahoma State
|8-3 (6-2 Big 12)
|29.3 / 26.7
|426.4 / 431.9
|Oklahoma
|9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
|40.8 / 20.2
|492.9 / 378.4
|Kansas State
|8-3 (6-2 Big 12)
|38.1 / 19.3
|441.7 / 359.6
|West Virginia
|7-4 (5-3 Big 12)
|31.4 / 27.2
|430.8 / 388.8
|Iowa State
|6-5 (5-3 Big 12)
|24.8 / 20.5
|346.4 / 335.8
|Texas Tech
|6-5 (5-3 Big 12)
|28.6 / 24.3
|404.1 / 381.6
|Kansas
|7-4 (4-4 Big 12)
|32.2 / 26.6
|422.4 / 380.8
|TCU
|5-6 (3-5 Big 12)
|30.1 / 24.1
|461.4 / 390.3
|Houston
|4-7 (2-6 Big 12)
|24.6 / 31.9
|369.4 / 419.2
|Baylor
|3-8 (2-6 Big 12)
|22.4 / 33.3
|381.8 / 412.5
|BYU
|5-6 (2-6 Big 12)
|22.1 / 28.9
|308.2 / 409.9
|UCF
|5-6 (2-6 Big 12)
|33.0 / 26.5
|493.8 / 404.9
|Cincinnati
|3-8 (1-7 Big 12)
|24.8 / 28.3
|433.7 / 388.3
