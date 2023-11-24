Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Among the available options on the Week 13 Big Ten college football slate, Iowa (+2.5) against Nebraska is our pick for best spread bet, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Iowa vs. Nebraska matchup. See more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 13 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Iowa +2.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 4.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Penn State -22.5 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 28.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northwestern +5.5 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Illinois by 0.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 13 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 25.5 - Iowa vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Total: 34.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - Penn State vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Total: 45.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Under 53.5 - Indiana vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Total: 52.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 13 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Michigan
|11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
|38.3 / 9.0
|399.6 / 234.8
|Ohio State
|11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
|33.6 / 9.3
|429.3 / 252.9
|Iowa
|9-2 (6-2 Big Ten)
|18.5 / 12.4
|246.5 / 280.6
|Penn State
|9-2 (6-2 Big Ten)
|36.7 / 12.5
|373.3 / 238.7
|Northwestern
|6-5 (4-4 Big Ten)
|20.7 / 22.1
|298.4 / 342.2
|Wisconsin
|6-5 (4-4 Big Ten)
|22.4 / 19.4
|366.5 / 335.5
|Maryland
|6-5 (3-5 Big Ten)
|28.5 / 23.2
|384.3 / 335.3
|Rutgers
|6-5 (3-5 Big Ten)
|22.5 / 19.1
|303.2 / 297.5
|Nebraska
|5-6 (3-5 Big Ten)
|18.7 / 18.7
|317.7 / 307.7
|Minnesota
|5-6 (3-5 Big Ten)
|20.7 / 26.8
|304.1 / 370.4
|Illinois
|5-6 (3-5 Big Ten)
|22.8 / 28.0
|385.2 / 378.2
|Michigan State
|4-7 (2-6 Big Ten)
|17.4 / 27.1
|307.0 / 372.4
|Purdue
|3-8 (2-6 Big Ten)
|22.9 / 30.4
|373.3 / 384.2
|Indiana
|3-8 (1-7 Big Ten)
|21.4 / 29.5
|331.4 / 384.4
