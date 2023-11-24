Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 13 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all nine games involving teams from the SEC.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks 4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Texas A&M Aggies at LSU Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Vanderbilt Commodores at Tennessee Volunteers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

