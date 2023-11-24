On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Zachary Werenski going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Werenski has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Werenski averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.3%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 65 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 4 0 4 20:10 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:40 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:23 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:50 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:03 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:23 Away L 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

