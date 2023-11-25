As we roll into Week 13 of the college football season, there are two games involving teams from the SoCon on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!