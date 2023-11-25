Best Bets & Odds for the Marshall vs. Arkansas State Game – Saturday, November 25
Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Marshall vs. Arkansas State?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Arkansas State 30, Marshall 27
- Marshall has won three of the four games it was favored on the moneyline this season (75%).
- The Thundering Herd have a record of 1-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (75%).
- This season, Arkansas State has won five out of the 10 games in which it has been the underdog.
- This season, the Red Wolves have won five of their 10 games, or 50%, when they're the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Thundering Herd have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arkansas State (+1.5)
- Marshall has played 10 games, posting three wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas State owns a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this year, the Red Wolves have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (52.5)
- This season, four of Marshall's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 52.5 points.
- This season, six of Arkansas State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 52.5 points.
- Marshall averages 22.2 points per game against Arkansas State's 28.4, amounting to 1.9 points under the matchup's point total of 52.5.
Splits Tables
Marshall
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.7
|49
|48.5
|Implied Total AVG
|27.2
|28
|26.7
|ATS Record
|3-7-0
|2-2-0
|1-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-1
|0-4
Arkansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55
|54.8
|55.3
|Implied Total AVG
|33.8
|33.3
|34.4
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|4-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-0
|2-4-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-5
|3-2
|2-3
