The Arkansas State Red Wolves are expected to come out on top in their game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+1.5) Over (52.5) Arkansas State 29, Marshall 27

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Thundering Herd's implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Thundering Herd's record against the spread is 3-7-0.

Marshall has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Thundering Herd games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 3.8 higher than the average total in Marshall games this season.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-4-0 ATS this year.

Arkansas State is a 5-4 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

Red Wolves games have hit the over in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The average total for Arkansas State games this season is 2.5 more points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Thundering Herd vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 22.2 28.8 26.6 24.4 18.5 32.5 Arkansas State 28.4 30.8 34.8 26.0 20.6 36.6

