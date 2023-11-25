Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Strus tallied six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-96 loss against the Heat.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Strus, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.1 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 4.9 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 23.6 22.9 PR -- 19.7 19 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Strus's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Insights vs. the Lakers

Strus has taken 11.6 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 13.5% and 12.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Strus is averaging 7.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Strus' Cavaliers average 100.1 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 11th in the league, giving up 112.1 points per game.

Giving up 45 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers concede 26.1 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Max Strus vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 23 8 4 3 1 0 2 12/28/2022 17 7 1 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.