How to Watch Ohio State vs. Santa Clara on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads square off when the Santa Clara Broncos (6-0) host the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Broncos are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Buckeyes, victors in three in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (37.6%).
- Ohio State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 61st.
- The Buckeyes put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 64.8 the Broncos allow to opponents.
- Ohio State is 4-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1.
- The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Ohio State knocked down fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.5%) than at home (35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Merrimack
|W 76-52
|Value City Arena
|11/19/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 73-56
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.