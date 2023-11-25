A pair of streaking squads square off when the Santa Clara Broncos (6-0) host the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Broncos are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Buckeyes, victors in three in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (37.6%).
  • Ohio State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 61st.
  • The Buckeyes put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 64.8 the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • Ohio State is 4-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1.
  • The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Ohio State knocked down fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.5%) than at home (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Merrimack W 76-52 Value City Arena
11/19/2023 Western Michigan W 73-56 Value City Arena
11/24/2023 Alabama W 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Santa Clara - Raider Arena
11/29/2023 Central Michigan - Value City Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.