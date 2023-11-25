Big Ten foes meet when the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan owns the 55th-ranked offense this season (399.6 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking first with just 234.8 yards allowed per game. Ohio State has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 252.9 total yards per contest (third-best). On offense, it ranks 35th by accumulating 429.3 total yards per game.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

FOX

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Ohio State vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Ohio State Michigan 429.3 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.6 (59th) 252.9 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.8 (1st) 145.5 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171 (51st) 283.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.6 (62nd) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (4th) 11 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (23rd)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 2,899 yards on 66.4% passing while tossing 22 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 118 times for 794 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 210 yards.

DeaMonte Trayanum has racked up 79 carries and totaled 336 yards with three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 1,093 receiving yards on 62 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Cade Stover has caught 38 passes and compiled 534 receiving yards (48.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka's 49 targets have resulted in 32 catches for 427 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,335 yards (212.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 73.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 164 rushing yards on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has 888 rushing yards on 180 carries with 20 touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 95 times for 323 yards (29.4 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's 612 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has registered 37 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has put together a 470-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 29 passes on 45 targets.

Colston Loveland's 32 receptions are good enough for 462 yards and four touchdowns.

