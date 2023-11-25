The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) face the Santa Clara Broncos (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Ohio State Players to Watch

Carlos Marshall Jr.: 16.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Adama Bal: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Christoph Tilly: 11.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Ohio State AVG Ohio State Rank 91st 80.3 Points Scored 77.2 148th 70th 64.8 Points Allowed 67.0 114th 23rd 39.3 Rebounds 34.8 129th 61st 11.2 Off. Rebounds 10.0 126th 159th 7.7 3pt Made 7.8 142nd 49th 16.8 Assists 13.2 185th 178th 12.0 Turnovers 11.0 112th

