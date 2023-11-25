MVFC teams were in action for four games in the Week 13 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Sacramento State vs. North Dakota

Week 13 MVFC Results

Sacramento State 42 North Dakota 35

Sacramento State Leaders

Passing: Kaiden Bennett (17-for-22, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Kaiden Bennett (17-for-22, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Bennett (13 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs)

Bennett (13 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Anderson Grover (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

North Dakota Leaders

Passing: Tommy Schuster (11-for-17, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Tommy Schuster (11-for-17, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Gaven Ziebarth (18 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)

Gaven Ziebarth (18 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Bo Belquist (6 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

North Dakota Sacramento State 358 Total Yards 456 137 Passing Yards 212 221 Rushing Yards 244 1 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's MVFC Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.