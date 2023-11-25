The Week 13 college football schedule includes six games with Pac-12 teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Oregon State vs. Oregon

Week 13 Pac-12 Results

Oregon 31 Oregon State 7

Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-14)

Oregon (-14) Pregame Total: 61.5

Oregon Leaders

Passing: Bo Nix (33-for-40, 367 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Bo Nix (33-for-40, 367 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jordan James (7 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD)

Jordan James (7 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Tez Johnson (13 TAR, 11 REC, 137 YDS)

Oregon State Leaders

Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (19-for-35, 220 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

D.J. Uiagalelei (19-for-35, 220 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Damien Martinez (13 ATT, 38 YDS)

Damien Martinez (13 ATT, 38 YDS) Receiving: Anthony Gould (12 TAR, 6 REC, 85 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Oregon Oregon State 480 Total Yards 273 367 Passing Yards 220 113 Rushing Yards 53 0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 13 Pac-12 Games

Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-20.5)

No. 16 Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arizona (-12.5)

Washington State Cougars at No. 4 Washington Huskies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-15.5)

No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-25.5)

California Golden Bears at UCLA Bruins

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-9)

