Big 12 foes square off when the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) visit the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium. West Virginia is favored by 10.5 points. The total has been set at 54.5 points for this matchup.

West Virginia is totaling 430.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 34th in the FBS. Defensively, the Mountaineers rank 87th, allowing 388.8 yards per game. Baylor has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 412.5 total yards given up per game. It has been better on offense, putting up 381.8 total yards per contest (68th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

West Virginia vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -10.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -400 +300

Looking to place a bet on West Virginia vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

West Virginia Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Mountaineers rank ninth-worst with 510.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 106th by surrendering 417.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Over the Mountaineers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 62nd in scoring offense (33 points per game) and -37-worst in scoring defense (29 points per game surrendered).

With 198.3 passing yards per game on offense (-92-worst) and 274.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-92-worst) over the last three tilts, West Virginia has been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

While the Mountaineers' run defense ranks 15th-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three games (143), they rank third-best on the offensive side of the ball (312 rushing yards per game) during that time frame.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

West Virginia has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 13 Big 12 Betting Trends

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

West Virginia games have hit the over on seven of 10 occasions (70%).

West Virginia is 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

West Virginia has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Bet on West Virginia to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 1,909 pass yards for West Virginia, completing 52% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 605 rushing yards (55 ypg) on 97 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 166 times for 775 yards (70.5 per game), scoring 11 times.

This season, Jahiem White has carried the ball 80 times for 659 yards (59.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter has hauled in 27 catches for 501 yards (45.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 347 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Preston Fox has been the target of 36 passes and hauled in 23 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 28.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Tomiwa Durojaiye leads the team with three sacks, and also has four TFL and 15 tackles.

West Virginia's leading tackler, Lee Kpogba, has 69 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks this year.

Beanie Bishop has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 49 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.