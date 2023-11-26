When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals match up in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has caught 22 passes on 34 targets for 174 yards, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Robinson, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Browns 4 3 20 0

