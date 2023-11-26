Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - November 26
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Blue Jackets prepare for their matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (11-8) at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alexandre Texier
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 60 goals this season (2.9 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- Columbus has given up 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -13, they are 27th in the league.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina ranks 12th in the NHL with 63 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- They have the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at -2.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-300)
|Blue Jackets (+240)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.