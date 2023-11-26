The Carolina Hurricanes (11-8) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-2 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-300) Blue Jackets (+240) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won five of the 18 games, or 27.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline for this matchup.

The Blue Jackets have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 63 (14th) Goals 60 (20th) 65 (19th) Goals Allowed 73 (28th) 16 (8th) Power Play Goals 7 (27th) 17 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (1st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Columbus went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 2-6-2 straight up.

Seven of Columbus' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.5.

In the last 10 matchups, Blue Jackets' games have had an average of 7.8 goals, 0.7 more than their season-long average.

The Blue Jackets' 60 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 73 total goals conceded (3.5 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

They have a -13 goal differential, which ranks 26th in the league.

