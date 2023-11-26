The Denver Broncos (5-5) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who have won three in a row, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Broncos favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 37.5 points has been set for the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Broncos taking on the Browns, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Browns vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Browns have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Broncos have led seven times and have been losing three times.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Browns have won the second quarter in eight games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in five games.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 10 games this year, the Browns have won the third quarter six times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

The Broncos have been outscored in the third quarter in seven games this season, and they've tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Denver is averaging 1.7 points in the third quarter (31st-ranked) this season. It is allowing 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in four games.

Denver's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.2 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This year, the Browns have been leading after the first half in six games (5-1 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in four games (2-2).

The Broncos have been leading after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in four games (2-2).

2nd Half

Through 10 games this year, the Browns have lost the second half five times (3-2 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (4-1).

The Broncos have won the second half in four games this season, and they've lost the second half in six games.

Denver's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 14.7 points on average in the second half.

