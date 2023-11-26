At Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 26, the Denver Broncos play the Cleveland Browns, starting at 4:05 PM ET. The Browns should win, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (26.8 points allowed per game), the Broncos have put up better results offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 21.7 points per game. The Browns rank 13th in the NFL with 22.7 points per contest on offense, and they rank sixth with 18.0 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Browns vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (+1.5) Over (37) Browns 27, Broncos 17

Browns Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Browns.

Cleveland is 7-3-0 ATS this year.

The Browns have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this year, four of Cleveland's 10 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Browns games have resulted in an average scoring total of 38.7, which is 1.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Broncos Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Broncos a 55.6% chance to win.

Denver is 3-6-1 ATS this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

So far this season, four of Denver's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Broncos games have had an average of 44.6 points this season, 7.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 21.7 26.8 22.3 21.5 20.8 34.8 Cleveland 22.7 18.0 18.8 10.2 28.5 29.8

