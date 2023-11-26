An anticipated tight contest will see the Denver Broncos (5-5) play the Cleveland Browns (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is on a four-game winning streak, and is favored by 1.5 points against Cleveland, winners of three straight. The game's over/under has been listed at 36 points.

As the Broncos prepare for this matchup against the Browns, here are their betting trends and insights.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-1.5) 36 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Broncos (-1.5) 35.5 -122 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: FOX

Against the spread, Cleveland is 7-3-0 this year.

The Browns have an ATS record of 3-1 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

There have been four Cleveland games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

So far this season, Denver has put together a 3-6-1 record against the spread.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-4-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Denver has hit the over in four of its 10 games with a set total (40%).

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs David Njoku - - - - 39.5 (-115) - Amari Cooper - - - - 43.5 (-115) - Jerome Ford - - 48.5 (-118) - - - Dorian Thompson-Robinson 174.5 (-115) - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

