The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) play the Toronto Raptors (8-8) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Raptors 110

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 1.5)

Cavaliers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-3.6)

Cavaliers (-3.6) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.5

The Cavaliers have had less success against the spread than the Raptors this season, tallying an ATS record of 6-10-0, compared to the 9-7-0 mark of the Raps.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Cleveland (2-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (22.2%) than Toronto (5-5) does as the underdog (50%).

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 62.5% of the time this season (10 out of 16), which is more often than Toronto's games have (nine out of 16).

The Cavaliers have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-5) this season, higher than the .300 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (3-7).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Cavaliers are averaging 111.1 points per game (22nd-ranked in league). They are ceding 113.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (16th-ranked).

Cleveland is pulling down 43.9 rebounds per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43.9 rebounds per contest (14th-ranked).

The Cavaliers are averaging 25.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 21st in the NBA in 2023-24.

Cleveland is averaging 13.9 turnovers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (11th-ranked).

The Cavaliers are making 11.2 treys per game (23rd-ranked in league). They have a 35.2% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from downtown.

