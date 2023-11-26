The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) square off against the Toronto Raptors (8-8) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and SportsNet

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 219.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's 16 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 219.5 points 10 times.

Cleveland has an average point total of 224.4 in its contests this year, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers' ATS record is 6-10-0 this season.

Cleveland has entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won four of those games.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its four games when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 10 62.5% 111.1 223.7 113.3 226.2 220.6 Raptors 9 56.2% 112.6 223.7 112.9 226.2 221.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-4-0) than it has at home (2-6-0).

The Cavaliers score 111.1 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 112.9 the Raptors give up.

Cleveland has a 4-6 record against the spread and a 5-5 record overall when putting up more than 112.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 6-10 2-7 10-6 Raptors 9-7 5-5 9-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Point Insights

Cavaliers Raptors 111.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.6 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 4-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 5-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 5-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.